Video of MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva making roti is breaking the Internet

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 25, 2017, 13:04 PM IST
Courtesy: Screengrab (Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's two-year-old daughter has already achieved celebrity status thanks to adorable online videos shared by her proud parents.

Recently, a video surfaced wherein she is seen trying to make 'round roti', and it has become an Internet sensation.

Watch the video here:

 

Round round Roti !

And, this is not her first viral video. Few days ago, a video of her singing a Malayalam song, ‘Ambalapuzhai Unnikannanodu Nee’, managed to break the net.

Watch it here:

 

@mahi7781 @sakshisingh_r . Song taught by “Sheila Aunty”(her Nanny from Kerala)

That video was so famous that the caretakers of Ambalappuzha Sri Krishna Temple in Alappuzha district, Kerala have invited her their Krishna festival in January.

It's claimed that the song was taught to her by her nanny Sheila, who hails from Kerala.

