VIDEO: So plumb and ashamed, George Bailey didn't even wait for umpire's decision

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 23:38
New Delhi: It may well go down as the greatest walk in the history of cricket.

In a Sheffield Shield match between Tasmania and Western Australia, former Australia captain George Bailey didn't even wait for umpire to give him out.

Ashamed after being hit plumb, Bailey walked off without even bothering to look back.

Batting at 44, Bailey failed to made contact to a slow full toss from Hilton Cartwright, which hit his back foot.

Adam Voges's Western Australia won the match by nine wickets.

