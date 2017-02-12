VIDEO: So plumb and ashamed, George Bailey didn't even wait for umpire's decision
Ashamed after being hit plumb, Bailey walked off without even bothering to look back.
New Delhi: It may well go down as the greatest walk in the history of cricket.
In a Sheffield Shield match between Tasmania and Western Australia, former Australia captain George Bailey didn't even wait for umpire to give him out.
When you're so plumb lbw that you start walking before the umpire gives you out #SheffieldShield #TASvWA pic.twitter.com/gnbIGd4v45
— cricket.com.au Video (@CricketVideo) February 12, 2017
Batting at 44, Bailey failed to made contact to a slow full toss from Hilton Cartwright, which hit his back foot.
Adam Voges's Western Australia won the match by nine wickets.
