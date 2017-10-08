close
Video: Virat Kohli's 'reunion' with MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva is the best thing you will see today

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, October 8, 2017 - 17:38
Video: Virat Kohli&#039;s &#039;reunion&#039; with MS Dhoni&#039;s daughter Ziva is the best thing you will see today
Courtesy: Twitter (@imVkohli)

New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday shared a video of his "reunion" with MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva. And it's the best thing one can see today.

Kohli, 28, described the "reunion with Ziva" as "a blessing" and said, "it is to be around pure innocence."

Indian team was in Ranchi for the first of three T20Is against Australia. India won the rain-marred match by nine wickets via DLS method at Ranchi's JSCA International Stadium Complex.

Kohli won the toss and put the Aussies to bat first. The visitors were 118/8 in 18.4 overs when rain stopped the play. India's target was revised to 48 runs in six overs.

The second match of the series will be played in Guwahati on Tuesday (October 10).

Kohli took over the captaincy reigns from Dhoni.

Virat KohliMS DhoniDhoni's daughterZiva DhoniRanchiIndia vs Australiacricket videocricket news

