Video: Virat Kohli's 'reunion' with MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva is the best thing you will see today

New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday shared a video of his "reunion" with MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva. And it's the best thing one can see today.

Kohli, 28, described the "reunion with Ziva" as "a blessing" and said, "it is to be around pure innocence."

My reunion with Ziva. What a blessing it is to be around pure innocence pic.twitter.com/7IpvTyynoA — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 8, 2017

Indian team was in Ranchi for the first of three T20Is against Australia. India won the rain-marred match by nine wickets via DLS method at Ranchi's JSCA International Stadium Complex.

Kohli won the toss and put the Aussies to bat first. The visitors were 118/8 in 18.4 overs when rain stopped the play. India's target was revised to 48 runs in six overs.

The second match of the series will be played in Guwahati on Tuesday (October 10).

Kohli took over the captaincy reigns from Dhoni.