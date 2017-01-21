VIDEO: When helicopter shot came to haunt Team India and skipper MS Dhoni himself

New Delhi: For many of us imitation is the best form of flattery, and it that relates to a living legend, the very act becomes something much more than flattery. Admiration, probably.

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has legions of fans, which include his rivals from opposing teams. A certain Mohammad Shahzad is no different.

Yes, he is the rockstar of Afghanistan cricket team. If the word rockstar hints at anything other than being a rockstar, then it's Dhoni. And in his pursuit to become the war-torn country's Dhoni, Shahzad has done every imitation possible, literally.

He has copied Dhoni's many hairdo's – the long ones, the Mohawk, et all. He even tried, in vain, having Dhoni's jersey number in his back. But he has content with 77, that too in Dhoni's suggestion.

All these came at no price for Dhoni, and his Team India.

But during a 2012 ICC World T20 match in Colombo, he not only impressed his idol, but went onto haunt Dhoni, and one of India's legendary bowlers Zaheer Khan.

Chasing India's modest total of 159, Shahzad and Nawroz Mangal put up a relatively good opening stand of 26 runs inside the first four overs.

During his 18-run knock of 18 balls, Shahzad hit a Helicopter shot in front of Dhoni and off Zaheer. It didn't produced the desire result, as helicopter shots usually lands in the stands, but it fetched him four runs.

That happened off the fourth ball of the third over. Interestingly , before the match, Shahzad reportedly told that he will one such shot, in the hope to gain Dhoni approval.

WATCH the video here:

India won the match, but the sheer audacity with which Shahzad played that shot certainly gave jitters to Indian ranks.

Footnote: On Friday, Shahzad set an astonishing record by becoming the first cricketer to score fifties in two separate International matches on the same day.

Afghanistan played two matches on the final day of Desert T20 2017, first defeating Oman in the semis, then beat Ireland in the final to win the tournament for associate teams.

He made 80 off 60 balls against Oman, putting a 91-run opening stand with Mangal. In the final, he remained not out on 52 off 40 balls.