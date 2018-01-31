Vijay Hazare Trophy: Prithvi Shaw in Mumbai squad, Ishant Sharma to lead Delhi

Mumbai: Young batting sensation Prithvi Shaw has been included in Mumbai's 16-member squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, an inter-state List-A tournament to be played in Chennai from February 5. The Mumbai Cricket Association on Tuesday announced the squad, led by wicket-keeper batsman Aditya Tare.

Apart from Shaw, who is currently leading the India U-19 side in the ICC World Cup, the squad includes opener Jay Bista, Mumbai's 'go to' man this season Siddhesh Lad, experienced batsmen Surya Kumar Yadav and Akhil Herwadkar.

The bowling attack will be led by Dhawal Kulkarni, who has been named vice-captain. Medium pacer Akash Parkar, who had a decent last Ranji Trophy season, is also in the squad.

After failing to win the Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament (T20 format), the Mumbai players would be keen to make a mark in the Vijay Hazare trophy, which will be played until February 14 in Chennai.

Mumbai take on Madhya Pradesh in their opening game on February 5, Gujarat on January 6, Tamil Nadu on January 8, Rajasthan on January 9, Goa on January 12 and Andhra Pradesh on January 14 in Group C.

Mumbai Squad: Aditya Tare (captain), Dhawal Kulkarni (vice-captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Akhil Herwadkar, Jay Bista, Shivam Dube, Shashank Singh, Eknath Kerkar, Aakash Parkar, Dhrumil Matkar, Royston Dias, Shams Mulani, Shubham Ranjane, Shivam Malhotra and Prithvi Shaw

Ishant to lead Delhi

Test specialist Ishant Sharma will be back as Delhi captain for the Vijay Hazare Trophy even as the selection committee led by Atul Wassan once again picked controversial Khsitiz Sharma in the 15-member squad.

Khsitiz, whose selection has not been free of controversy surprisingly landed an IPL contract of Rs 20 lakh with Chennai Super Kings after being bracketed in the allrounder category.

He played just one match in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he scored 7 off 10 balls.

However, the selectors have got U-23 highest scorer Hiten Dalal in the limited-overs side along with former U-19 captain Unmukt Chand, who scored a half-century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final.