Vijay Hazare Trophy: Vidarbha, Karnataka win big; Mumbai edge Tamil Nadu

Faiz Fazal returned to form with a stellar century as Ranji champions Vidarbha routed hosts Hyderabad by 237 runs for a hat-trick of wins in the Vijay Hazare Trophy domestic one-day cricket competition here on Thursday.

The left-handed opener overcame a string of poor scores with a 97-ball 103 (9x4, 3x6) before the duo of Ravi Jangid (81 from 62 balls; 6x4, 3x6) and Apoorv Wankhade (66 from 43 balls; 3x4, 5x6) took charge of the proceedings to propel Vidarbha to a huge 350/6 after they opted to bat.

In reply, Hyderabad folded for 113 in 34.2 overs with Karn Sharma returning figures of 3/38 while Shrikant Wagh claimed 2/20, as the home side suffered its first defeat from three matches.

With three wins in a row, Vidarbha led Group D table with 12 points, while the home side remained second with eight points.

In other matches, Jharkhand and Jammu & Kashmir secured their first wins respectively, to remain in contention.

Parvez Rasool led from the front with an unbeaten 67 (80 balls; 3x4, 2x6) and he along with Shubham Pundir (55 from 47 balls; 7x4) steered them to a stunning six-wicket win over a star-studded Saurashtra with an over to spare at the Gymkhana Ground in Secunderabad.

Chasing 268, opener Ahmed Bandy gave Jammu & Kashmir a fine start with a 66-ball 65 (11x4, 1x6) before Rasool and Pundir combined together for a matchwinning 98-run fourth- wicket stand.

Ravindra Jadeja returned wicketless with 59 from his full quota, while IPL's costliest Indian buy, Jaydev Unadkat, also finished without a wicket conceding 57 from his nine overs.

Earlier, Saurashtra were struggling at 131/5 after their star players Robin Uthappa (20 from 29 balls; 2x4), Cheteshwar Pujara (27 from 64 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (13 from 30b; 1x4) were dismissed cheaply.

Arpit Vasavada revived their innings with an 85 not out from 73 balls (1x4, 6x6). He along with Prerak Mankad (67 from 48 balls; 5x4, 2x6) took them to a challenging 267/6.

At the AOC Centre Thapar Stadium in Secunderabad, Ishan Kishan came up with a captain's knock of 106 from 75 balls (13x4, 4x6) to power Jharkhand to a five-wicket win over Services with 115 balls to spare.

Brief Scores

1. Vidarbha 350/6 in 50 overs (Faiz Fazal 103, Ravi Jangid 81, Apoorv Wankhade 66; Ravi Teja 2/53) beat Hyderabad 113 in 34.2 overs (Karn Sharma 3/38, Shrikant Wagh 2/20) by 237 runs.

2. Saurashtra 267/6 in 50 overs (Arpit Vasavada 85 not out, Prerak Mankad 67; Waseem Raza 2/45) lost to Jammu & Kashmir 269/4 in 49 overs (Parvez Rasool 67 not out, Ahmed Bandy 65, Shubham Pundir 55; Kamlesh Makvana 3/36) by six wickets.

3. Services 202/9 in 50 overs (Hardik Sethi 66; Varun Aaron 3/20, Anukul Roy 2/26) lost to Jharkhand 203/5 in 30.5 overs (Ishan Kishan 106, Saurabh Tiwary 56; Vikas Yadav 2/23) by five wickets.

Ranjane stars in Mumbai's win

Mumbai handed hosts Tamil Nadu a second straight defeat, winning by two wickets to secure a third consecutive victory in Group C.

Chasing 184 for a win after Tamil Nadu had been bowled out in 49.3 overs, Shubam Ranjane (59 not out) came to Mumbai's rescue after the team had slumped to 79/5.

India Test spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had brought Tamil Nadu back into the game with a tight spell, during which he scalped skipper Aditya Tare (17) and Surya Kumar Yadav (21).

Earlier, the host endured a poor start as Dhawal Kulkarni sent back opener M Kaushik Gandhi caught behind by Tare in the first over for a duck.

Tamil Nadu, who were without Test opener Murali Vijay, stuttered as wickets fell at regular intervals.

Ashwin (41) and N Jagadeesan (31) managed the only half-century partnership of the innings as the team struggled to 183 all out. Kulkarni was the most successful Mumbai bowler with three wickets while Ranjane and Dhrumil Matkar scalped two each.

When Mumbai batted, they too didn't have things their way. Young sensation Prithvi Shaw, fresh from leading India to triumph in the Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand, hit two boundaries, but was sent back by K Vignesh in the third over.

The quick loss of Tare and Yadav would have raised Tamil Nadu's hopes but Ranjane followed up his spell of 2/28 by hammering six fours and two sixers to see Mumbai home.

Mumbai lost two wickets when in sight of a win, but Ranjane held firm to ensure the team remained unbeaten.

In the other matches, Goa picked up a second straight victory, beating Rajasthan, after having shocked Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, while Madhya Pradesh coasted to a five-wicket win over Gujarat.

Mumbai tops the group with three wins while Tamil Nadu has lost two of its three games so far.

Brief Scores

1. Tamil Nadu 183 all out in 49.3 overs (R Ashwin 41, N Jagadeesan 31, Dhawal Kulkarni 3/44) lost to Mumbai 184 for 8 in 48.5 overs (Shubam Ranjane 59 not out, Shivam Dube 28, R Ashwin 3/35). Points: Mumbai: 4; TN: 0.

2. Rajasthan 266 for 8 in 50 overs (CP Singh 71 not out, Aditya Garhwal 40, Amogh Desai 4/41) lost to Goa 267 for 7 in 49.5 overs (Darshan Mishal 66 not out, Suyash S Prabhudessai 59, Keenan 46)



3. Gujarat 248 all out in 49.4 overs (Priyank K Panchal 65, Dhruv Raval 51, RH Bhatt 56, Anshul Tripathi 4/37) lost to Madhya Pradesh 253/6 in 45 overs (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 76, Rameez Khan 75, Piyush Chawla 3/54)

Karnataka thrash Assam by 111 runs

Opener Mayank Agarwal led Karnataka's strong batting performance in Bengaluru with a brisk 84 as they thrashed Assam by 111 runs in a Group A match.

The star of the day, however, was medium pacer Prasidh Krishna, who returned impressive figures of 6/33 to help Karnataka complete an easy win.

Sent into bat, Ravikumar Samarth and skipper Karun Nair contributed an unbeaten 70 and 58, respectively, at the Just Cricket Academy Ground.

While Samarth slammed his runs in 61 balls, Nair needed 57 deliveries to score his runs, as Karnataka notched up a competitive 303/6 in the stipulated 50 overs.

Down the order, Pavan Deshpande made a quick 43 off 39 balls.

In reply, Assam were bowled out for 192 in 47.2 overs, failing to stand up to Krishna's bowling.

Sibsankar Roy top-scored for Assam with 64 off 93 balls, while seamer Abu Nechim Ahmed made a breezy 43 off 33 balls with the help of four boundaries and three sixes.

Had it not been for Roy and Abu's efforts, Asaam, who lost wickets at regular intervals after a poor start, would have faced an embarrassment.

Earlier, Mayank hit 10 boundaries and two sixes, Nair found the fence six times and cleared it once, and Samarth also dealt in boundaries.

It was the 100-run partnership between Mayank and Nair that held the Karnataka innings, before the Samarth-Deshpande fifty stand helped them inch closer to 300.

In another Group A match, Punbjab defeated Odisha by a comfortable 86-run margin with Gurkeerat Singh scoring an unbeaten century, while Baroda got the better of Haryana by 51 runs.