Vijay Hazare Trophy: Yuvraj Singh's half-century in vain as Punjab lose to Baroda

Veteran Yuvraj Singh's quickfire half-century for Punjab went in vain after his side fell short by 25 runs in a rain-truncated Group A match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Baroda on Saturday.

Chasing a modest 168 in a 21-overs-a-side match, Yuvraj belted a 36-ball 51, laced with seven fours and a six but failed to find enough support from the other batsmen as Punjab folded up for 142 in 20.5 overs.

Earlier put in to bat, Baroda rode on lower-order batsman Vishnu Solanki's unbeaten 49-ball 77, comprising eight fours and three sixes, to score 167/7.

In other Group A encounters, the Railways beat Assam by 35 runs while the third match of the group between Haryana and hosts Karnataka was abandoned due to a wet outfield.

The Railways rode on a collective batting effort to reach 161 after being sent in to bat, but Assam failed to take advantage of batting in the second innings to be bowled out for a paltry 126.