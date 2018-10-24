हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Virat Kohli

Virat betters Virat: Kohli zips past own record en route 1000 ODI runs in a calendar year

Kohli managed to achieve this feat despite opting out of the recently concluded Asia Cup, surpassing his own record as well as that held by South African Hashim Amla. 

Virat betters Virat: Kohli zips past own record en route 1000 ODI runs in a calendar year
Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCI

Indian skipper Virat Kohli became the fastest batsman to aggregate 1000 runs in a calendar year during the 2nd ODI against West Indies at Visakhapatnam. 

The 29-year-old batsman completed the tally within just 11 innings, with five centuries to his credit at an average in excess of 142.

Kohli managed to achieve this feat despite opting out of the recently concluded Asia Cup, surpassing his own record as well as that held by South African Hashim Amla. The Indian skipper had taken 15 innings to reach the milestone in 2012 emulating Amla who had accumulated the same tally in 2010. 

Kohli has scored 1000 runs for the sixth time in 2018 having achieved the same in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2017 respectively as well. Sourav Ganguly, Ricky Ponting and Kumar Sangakarra are the other batsmen who have recorded the same figures with legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar leading the charts having registered the landmark on 7 instances. 

The 29-year-old also became the fastest batsman to score 10,000 runs in ODI cricket during the clash at Visakhapatnam against West Indies. Kohli will be looking to ensure similar performances in the upcoming away series against Australia, setting the stage for a much-coveted truimph away from home. 

Tags:
Virat KohliWest IndiesIndiaVisakhapatnamRicky Ponting

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close