Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane congratulate Ravindra Jadeja on becoming ICC No 1 Test bowler

Jadeja claimed the numero uno spot by edging out Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, claiming 438 points while Shakib has presently has 431 points.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 16:08
Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane congratulate Ravindra Jadeja on becoming ICC No 1 Test bowler

New Delhi: World No. 1 Test bowler, Ravindra Jadeja became the top-ranked all-rounder in the format too after the International Cricket Council revealed latest rankings today. Jadeja was duly congratulated by skipper Virat Kohli and teammate Ajinkya Rahane on his latest accomplishments. (IND vs SL - Full Coverage)

Jadeja claimed the numero uno spot by edging out Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, claiming 438 points while Shakib presently has 431 points.

In the recently-concluded second Test, which India won by an innings and 53 runs, Jadeja contributed an unbeaten 70 and also took seven wickets, including a five-for.

Jadeja also gained nine places to take 51st rank among batsmen while India's wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha has attained a career-best 44th position after moving up four places.

While the respect that rest of the Indian team members have is no secret, Kohli and Rahane didn't shy away from congratulating India's sword master.

"Big Congratulations to our sword master Mr Jadeja for becoming the Number 1 test all rounder with @ashwinravi99. Well done Jaddu! @imjadeja," tweeted the Indian skipper

"Congratulations Jaddu! Well done buddy," tweeted Rahane.

Following Jadeja and Shakib, stands Ravichandran Ashwin at third spot in the all-rounder standings.

After Ashwin comes England all-rounder Moeen Ali, who finished the series against South Africa with a career-best rank of 21 among batsmen, 18th among bowlers and fourth in the table for all- rounders.

His rise in the rankings was due to consistent performances as he became the first player to score 250 runs and take 25 wickets in a four-Test series.

After India wrapped up the series, Jadeja was suspended from the third and final Test of the series to be held from August 12 in Pallekele

TAGS

Virat KohliAjinkya RahaneICC Test rankingsRavindra JadejaNo 1 Test all rounderIndia vs Sri Lankacricket news

