Virat Kohli and Co enjoy pool time after clinical 304-run win over Sri Lanka in Galle Test

New Delhi: After claiming a convincing 304-run victory over Sri Lanka in a hot and humid Galle, Team India decided to make the most of an extra off day by chilling poolside.

It was India`s biggest winning margin in Sri Lanka and showed just why they are the top-ranked Test side in the world.

Set a daunting 550 to win, Dimuth Karunaratne made 97 for Sri Lanka, but after his departure in the final session, their hopes sank in Galle.

With all-rounder Asela Gunaratne and stand-in captain Rangana Herath unable to bat through injury, Sri Lanka called it a day with eight wickets down and the total on 245.

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin each took three wickets for the dominant

Virat Kohli and Co. finished the first tie of the 3-match Test series in just 4 days and were all spotted chilling in pool to reduced the effect of hot and humid climatic conditions they battled the past few days.

Kohli, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma, were all spotted in pictures tweeted by a few of them.

"Chilling by the pool. Good times. @klrahul11," tweeted Kohli.

"Fun times in the sun with these boys! @imVkohli @klrahul11," tweeted Pandya.

"A day well spent with my mates. #pooltime @ImRo45," tweeted Rahane

"Enjoying the day off with the boys at the beach," tweeted Dhawan.

Enjoying the day off with the boys at the beach pic.twitter.com/kaMI5o6g2V — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 30, 2017

India lost the opening match in Galle two years ago, but went on to take the series 2-1 and then return to number one in the Test rankings in the following months.

(With AFP inputs)