Virat Kohli and his team will win more matches across formats than me: Mahendra Singh Dhoni

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who recently stepped down as India's limited-overs captain, on Friday said that new skipper Virat Kohli will win more matches compared to him as the leader of the side, with the current Indian team.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference, Dhoni said that the current Indian team will become the most successful Indian cricket team ever.

"If it's the numbers, I think Virat and his team will win more games than me in all the formats. When it comes to taking cricket how it is supposed to be played, the whole pool of players, they seem to be the ones who will play cricket in the right spirit, the way it is supposed to be played. It doesn't seem as if that there are few individuals who will break the laws when it comes to being on the field and how we are supposed to conduct ourselves on the field. I feel it will be the most successful Indian cricket team ever," Dhoni said.

Dhoni added that the team has the potential to do well across formats.

"This team has the potential to do well in all formats, irrespective of where we are playing," said the Ranchi-born cricketer.

Heaping more praise on the Indian team, Dhoni said the team will go on to do something very special in the years to come given the fact that most of the players are likely to continue playing for the team for the next eight to ten years.

Leading India A recently in his last match as captain, Dhoni smashed unbeaten 68 runs off just 40 balls, but ended up losing the match by three wickets.

He has been picked in India's ODI as well as T20I squads as a wicket-keeper batsman for the upcoming limited-overs series against England.