Virat Kohli and Tim Paine engage in war of words with Perth Test set for tense finish

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Australian captain Tim Paine engaged in a war of words on day three of the second Test between India and Australia in Perth with the clash all set for a tense finish.

The exchange took place during Australia's second innings with Kohli attempting to unnerve the opposition skipper following a loud caught-behind appeal for Paine off the day's final over.

It was turned down and India had no interest in reviewing but stump microphones picked up Kohli having a dig at his counterpart.

"If he messes it up, it's 2-0," said Kohli, with India enjoying a 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series following a 31-run win in the first clash in Adelaide.

Paine had the perfect retort in store and urged the cricketer to focus on chasing down the total first.

"You've got to bat first, big head," responded the Australian skipper.

However, the exchange between the two players was nothing serious as evident from their exchange after stumps with Paine enquiring about the restaurant Kohli had in mind for dinner.

"Tim just asked him where he was going for dinner," confirmed Nathan Lyon.

"I've played enough cricket against Virat to know what he's like. Virat is Virat. Virat Kohli is a great player. He plays on emotion."

"I'm not worried about what he's doing or India's doing," Lyon concluded.