Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble didn't talk much during Champions Trophy, says Team Manager

New Delhi: Anil Kumble stepped down as Team India coach just two days after Virat Kohli and Co. lost the ICC Champions Trophy final to Pakistan, and while Kohli had denied reports of a possible rift with Kumble during the tournament, Indian Team Manager has now come to reveal that the duo was barely talking to each other in England.

"I didn't see much communication between the coach and captain, personally didn't witness arguments between the two," Team Manager Kapil Malhotra wrote in a report to BCCI.

Malhotra in his report, further said that there was harmony in the dressing room, with coaches Mr Kumble, Mr Bangar, Mr Sridhar and senior players including Mr MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh offering their expertise and support to the youngsters in thr squad.

The report added that Kumble reserved during the initial parts of the tournament, but as India kept on progressing, he became more approachable.

A BCCI source also issued a statement on Malhotra's report, saying there was no mention of any major incident worth mentioning between Kohli and former head coach Kumble.

"Kapil Malhotra has submitted his report. At least there is nothing in the report which suggests that skipper Virat Kohli was ever rude to the coach or mention of any incident which could be termed as a breach of discipline," a BCCI source told PTI.

"He was specifically asked to mention any incident worth reporting which may have affected the dressing room environment or morale of the team. Nothing of that sort is there in the report," the source further added.