Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble rift: Indian skipper deletes tweet welcoming legendary leggie as head coach

New Delhi: After a successful one-year stint with the Indian cricket team, Anil Kumble on Wednesday decided to step down as the coach. Without mincing words, Kumble cited the 'reservations' which skipper Virat Kohli had with his style of coach being the main reason behind him taking such a step.

According to multiple reports, all was not well in the Indian dressing room with Kohli and the Indian players being against Kumble's tough hard-taskmaster approach.

Kohli has also deleted his post from micro-blogging site Twitter, which he posted after Kumble replaced Ravi Shastri as the coach of the Indian team ahead of the West Indies tour in July last year.

Kohli then took to Twitter to write, “Heartiest welcome to @anilkumble1074 [Anil Kumble] Sir. Look forward to your tenure with us. Great things in store for Indian Cricket with you.”

Speaking on the topic for the first time since Kumble's resignation, Kohli said that he had a lot of respect for Kumble, but would not discuss what happened in the dressing room to maintain its sanctity.

While he felt that Kumble is entitled to his opinion, in a roundabout manner, the skipper spoke about how dressing room details are sacred to him, which, at any cost, can't be shared with the public.

"One thing for sure is that I have had 11 press conferences that have happened during the Champions Trophy. We have created a culture over the last 3-4 years that whatever happens in the change room, we have tried to maintain the sanctity of the change room throughout. That is what the whole team believes in. For us that is paramount," Kohli stated.

The skipper said that he and his players respect Kumble's achievements as a player.

"I have total respect for him as a cricketer and what he has achieved for the nation. All the years that he has played. There's no taking away that aspect of him at all. And we all respect him totally," Kohli very consciously made it clear that he won't talk about coach Kumble's role.

Team India in currently in West Indies to play a limited-overs series with the first match scheduled for today.