Virat Kohli, Anushhka Sharma spotted in Uttarakhand to celebrate Christmas – See Pic!

New Delhi: Virat Kohli has had an incredible 2016, scoring tons of runs no matter what the format is. Be it T20s, ODIs or Tests, the 28-year-old rose as one of the most prominent names in the world of cricket.

With the end of 2016 around the corner, everyone is in festive mood and so is Virat Kohli and his lady love Anushka Sharma.

The couple was spotted at the Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun (Uttarakhand) apprently to spend Christmas in Narendernagar (Tehri). Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat also tweeted about their arrival, wishing the duo best of holidaying.

“Welcome to #Uttarakhand @AnushkaSharma @imVkohli Hope you have memorable moments throughout your visit #VisitUttarakhand #UttarakhandTourism (sic),” he tweeted.

Here's the duo marking their arrival in the beautiful state.

Good morning Virushka! A photo posted by Anushka Sharma (@anushkasharma.club) on Dec 24, 2016 at 6:45pm PST

Kohli was made the brand ambassador of Uttarakhand by the state tourist department in April.

After scoring three duble centuries in Tests this year, Virat will resume on-field action on January 15, 2017 when the India-England ODI series begins.