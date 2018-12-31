हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma send "Happy New Year" greetings from Australia

The pair, who had a dream wedding in Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017, recently celebrated their first wedding. 

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma send &quot;Happy New Year&quot; greetings from Australia

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who is currently with the national team on the tour of Australia, rang in the New Year 2019 with actress wife Anushka Sharma as the pair extended warm greetings to their fans on social media. 

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Kohli shared pictures of himself and Anushka from the New Year's Eve and offered his heartfelt Happy New Year 2019 wishes to the fans all the way from Australia, where the 30-year-old cricketer is playing a four-match Test series against the Tim Paine-led side. 

“Happy New Year to everyone back home and all over the world, all the way from Australia. Have a wonderful year ahead God bless everyone,” he tweeted.

While the Indian skipper is looking dapper in black tea and grey jacket which he paired with grey trouser, Anushka was seen donning one-shouldered silver sequined dress. 

Earlier, Anushka flew to Australia to be with her cricketer husband on the New Year's Eve. 

The pair, who had a dream wedding in Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017, recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. 

On the professional front, Kohli has retained numero-uno spot in the year-end International Cricket Council (ICC) Players rankings for Test batsmen after 2018 saw him achieve several milestones. Kohli, who attained a career-high 937 points during the year, which is the highest ever by an India batsman, scored a total of 1,322 runs this year. 

Kohli has also helped India finish 2018 year at the top position in the ICC Test Team Rankings. The team capped off the year with an unassailable 2-1 lead over Australia in the ongoing four-match Test series following a huge 137-run win in the third match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. 

