Virat Kohli becomes first Indian cricketer to win six consecutive Test series as skipper

Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli on Monday became the first Indian skipper to win six consecutive Test series in a row. The Delhi batsman achieved the feat after India defeated Bangladesh by 208 runs in the one-off Test played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Prior to this, from October 2008 to January 2009, India had won five series in a row under the captaincy of Virender Sehwag, Anil Kumble and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

India last lost a Test in August 2015, against Sri Lanka in Galle by 63 runs. But after losing the first match in that series, India bounced back to beat Sri Lanka 2-1, South Africa 3-0 at home, West Indies 2-0 away, New Zealand 3-0 at home, England 4-0 and now Bangladesh 1-0.

Prior to this series, India had thrashed England 4-0 with which Kohli also equaled former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar's record of 18-man unbeaten streak in the five-day format.

India have won nine out of the last ten Tests under Kohli's captaincy.

Earlier, with a comprehensive win against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Indian team extended their winning streak to 18. Kohli also became the first Indian Test skipper to win five Test series in a row.

After 1-0 win against Bangladesh, Kohli's side looks set to break another Indian record, that of the most unbeaten Test matches on home soil - 20, achieved between 1977-1980.

From January 28, 1977 to February 3, 1980, teams led by Bishan Bedi, Sunil Gavaskar and Gundappa Viswanath stitched together an unbeaten run of 20 Test matches against England (two), West Indies (six), Australia (six) and Pakistan (six).