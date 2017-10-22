Virat Kohli becomes the second player to score hundred in 200th ODI

New Delhi: Team India skipper Virat Kohli led from the front as the Men in Blue finished their innings at 280/8 from 50 overs in the first ODI against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Kohli was put down on 29 before he went on to score his 31st ODI century.

The 28-year-old also became only the second player in ODI history to score a century in his 200th One-Day International.

South Africa batsman AB de Villiers also has a century in his 200th ODI.

It was not a trademark Kohli innings as he took his time to rebuild the Indian innings. He did not shift gears after reaching his half-century, a trend in his previous ODI centuries. He took 111 balls to reach the three-figure mark.

Kohli, who came to the crease after the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan, shared crucial stands with Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik and MS Dhoni.

He hit eight fours and a six in his innings.

After his 31st century in the 200th ODI, Kohli moved past former Australia captain Ricky Ponting and is now behind only Sachin Tendulkar who is at the top spot with 49 centuries.