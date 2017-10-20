Virat Kohli biggest challenge for current bowlers, says Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir

New Delhi: The mutual respect between India captain Virat Kohli and Pakistan's tearaway pacer Mohammad Amir is not a secret, and it once again came to the fore when the Pakistani returned Kohli's compliment saying he is "the biggest challenge for bowlers" in the world.

Recently during a TV show with Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, Kohli praised Amir rating him among the toughest bowlers he has ever faced.

“Keeping in mind the recent bowlers I have gone up against, it has to Mohammad Amir of Pakistan. He is in the top two or three bowlers in the world and the toughest I have played in my career," Kohli had said.

Amir was quick to respond to that in a chat with Wisden India.

“The world knows Kohli is the best. You have to give your best against him. If you give him a chance, he takes away the game, like he did in the Dhaka Asia Cup game,” Amir said.

“So I have to focus and do my best to target him. He has the best strike rate and average while chasing, so he is also the biggest challenge for bowlers around the world. You become a better bowler when you bowl well against a batsman like Kohli."

The camaraderie between the two has been on show many times in the recent past, especially before the 2016 ICC World T20 match between the two teams in Kolkata, where Kohli presented Amir with a bat while the two teams trained at the Eden Gardens.

“It is a great gesture on his part to praise someone and I am floored at his praise of my bowling. The way he presented me with a bat in Kolkata is an evergreen memory for me.” Amir recollected.