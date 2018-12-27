Virat Kohli breaks Rahul Dravid's long-standing overseas record

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday snapped former captain Rahul Dravid's long-standing record of most runs scored by an Indian in a calendar year overseas, adding another feather to his illustrious cap.

By scoring a blistering knock of 82 on day two of the third Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Kohli now has 1,138 runs to his name. Dravid held the record for scoring 1.137 runs in Tests away from home in 2002.

"With 82 runs today, @imVkohli has surpassed Rahul Dravid (1137) to register most number of runs in a calendar year in overseas Tests #KingKohli," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted.

Besides Kohli and Dravid, Mohinder Amarnath notched up 1,065 runs in 1983 while the great Sunil Gavaskar had scored 918 runs in 1971 to make the top four in the list.

Kohli has had a sensational year with the bat, scoring nearly 600 runs in five Tests in England besides making handsome contributions across three formats in South Africa.

Kohli, who played a significant knock of 82 off 204 balls, made a surprising declaration in the 70th over of the day, with Rohit Sharma at 63 not out off 114 balls on the second day of the third Test .

The 169.4 overs that India batted at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was also their longest since 2007 in a Test in South Africa, Australia New Zealand and England.