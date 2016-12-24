Virat Kohli calls England star Joe Root one of his favourite batsmen from present generation

New Delhi: Rivalries in sports are apparent, no matter whether it is cricket, football or any other sport. Indian Test captain, Virat Kohli, who has bee on his prime this year, has drawn comparisons with some of the modern stars of the sport including AB de Villiers, Steve Smith, Joe Root, Kane Williamson, etc.

England star Joe Root, who showed his potential even in unfamiliar conditions during the recently concluded Test series against India, has been named by Kohli as one of his favorites from present generation of players.

“Joe is one of my favorite batsmen in world cricket along with David Warner and Kane Williamson. I haven’t spoken with him a lot but I admire the way he plays. He is an all format batsman and that’s something I really appreciate. He has always been a strong Test player,” Kohli said while speaking to an ECB spokesperson.

“The way he played in the T20 World Cup that was a revelation for me and I thought and I was like wow. He is very smart and he knows his game inside out. It’s very evident. He is a very competent guy and you love to play against such guys on the field. I love watching him bat as well. So, I wish him all the luck and hopefully we can play a lot more against each other peak about the game as well,” Kohli further added.

Healthy competition always helps a player grow and such has been the case between Virat and Joe. While the tussles have been keeping fans on their toes, both players have been producing bright performances match-after-match.

Joe Root finished the year as the top run-getter in Test cricket, while Virat Kohli was at No. 4.