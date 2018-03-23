हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Virat Kohli cancels luxury apartment deal worth Rs 34 crore

India captain Virat Kohli has reportedly changed his mind and won't go ahead with the purchase of a luxury apartment in the Omkar 1973 project in Mumbai's Worli Area.  

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Mar 23, 2018, 15:55 PM IST
Comments
PTI

In June 2016, Kohli had agreed to purchase a 7000 sq ft apartment on the 35th floor of Tower C for a whopping Rs 34 crore.

Reports now claim that the 29-year-old cancelled the deal earlier this week and was now looking for a penthouse somewhere between Mumbai's western suburbs of Bandra and Versova. 

Kohli, who opted out of the Nidahas T20 tri-series in Sri Lanka in order to recuperate from a long and demanding tour of South Africa, recently also leased a sea-view apartment in Worli for a monthly rental of Rs 15 lakh. 

Early on Friday, Kohli, who is married to Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, also had to say no to shooting a commercial opposite another silver screen diva Deepika Padukone.

The advert was proposed by online travel aggregator Goibibo. The India captain had to do it on account of a clause in his contract with Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) that doesn't allow him to share commercial space with other celebrities. 

