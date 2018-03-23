Virat Kohli cancels luxury apartment deal worth Rs 34 crore

India captain Virat Kohli has reportedly changed his mind and won't go ahead with the purchase of a luxury apartment in the Omkar 1973 project in Mumbai's Worli Area.

In June 2016, Kohli had agreed to purchase a 7000 sq ft apartment on the 35th floor of Tower C for a whopping Rs 34 crore.

Reports now claim that the 29-year-old cancelled the deal earlier this week and was now looking for a penthouse somewhere between Mumbai's western suburbs of Bandra and Versova.

Kohli, who opted out of the Nidahas T20 tri-series in Sri Lanka in order to recuperate from a long and demanding tour of South Africa, recently also leased a sea-view apartment in Worli for a monthly rental of Rs 15 lakh.

Early on Friday, Kohli, who is married to Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, also had to say no to shooting a commercial opposite another silver screen diva Deepika Padukone.

The advert was proposed by online travel aggregator Goibibo. The India captain had to do it on account of a clause in his contract with Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) that doesn't allow him to share commercial space with other celebrities.