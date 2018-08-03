हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli celebrates in style, dedicates his Test century to Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma, who was present during the match, kept cheering for the man who stole the show on Day 2 of the first Test.

Image Courtesy: Reuters

Virat Kohli took a giant stride towards exorcising the ghosts of 2014 with a masterful century as he singlehandedly pulled India out of the woods against England on an eventful second day of the first Test. 

What caught everyone's attention was the way Kohli reacted after completing his century. 

Kohli celebrated his ton by kissing his wedding ring and pointing towards his wife Anushka Sharma. As soon as he scored a boundary that helped him complete his century, he took off his helmet, glove and kissed his wedding ring which he wore in a chain around his neck. 

Kohli scored 149 runs off 225 balls, surpassing his previous best score of 39, which he hit in the third Test of the 2014 England tour. 

This was also Kohli's first Century in England.

Kohli had a disastrous run in the 2014 Test series in England. He could score only 134 runs in 10 innings with at a low average of 13.4. The five-match Test series saw Kohli dismissed six times behind the stumps to a probing off stump line.

However, Thursday's ton silenced all the criticism that came his way. 

This is not the first time when Kohli stole the show as the audience on Wednesday saw Kohli dropping mic after sending back his England counterpart Joe Root with a direct hit.

