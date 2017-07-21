close
Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara leave Sri Lankan fans awestruck — Watch video

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 21, 2017 - 23:10
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: Team India are set to begin their bilateral series against Sri Lanka on July 26. 

India skipper Virat Kohli, who is arguably the most popular cricketer in the world, stepped out for team practice in Colombo and the Lankan fans were awestruck to see their idol.

The BCCI posted a video on its Twitter handle in which Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara can be seen walking amidst tight security, even as the fans gathered at the gates to click pictures with the cricketers.

A few lucky ones even managed to click selfies with the Indian cricket stars.

Dressed in a sleeveless India jersey, Kohli was seen showing off his tattoos while dragging a kit bag while Pujara had a bag strapped onto his back.

India are currently in the island nation for a full series which start at Galle on Wednesday.

They will play three Tests and five ODIs before wrapping off with an one-off T20I in early September. They are currently playing a warm-up match against Sri Lanka Board's President XI in Colombo.

TAGS

Virat KohliCheteshwar PujaraIndia vs Sri Lankacricket news

