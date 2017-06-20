Virat Kohli & Co to leave for Barbados today, Anil Kumble to 'stay back' for ICC meet

New Delhi: After their ICC Champions Trophy came to a heartbreaking end, members of Indian cricket team on Tuesday left for the Caribbean soil to participate in a limited-overs series.

Coach Anil Kumble is said to have not accompanied the players as he needs to attend an ICC meet.

The official reason being given is that Kumble is required to stay back for the ICC 'Annual Conference' as he is the chairman of the Cricket Committee in-charge of taking a call on laws and regulations of the game.

The ICC Annual Conference started on Monday and will continue till June 23.

Kumble's Cricket Committee meeting will be held on June 22.

"Yes, chief coach Anil Kumble is staying back for the ICC Meeting. The team is flying off to Barbados today," a team source confirmed the development without commenting whether he will join the team at all.

It is being widely perceived in the BCCI that in the meeting between Kohli and Cricket Advisory Committee, comprising - Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman - the skipper made it clear that his relationship with the coach has reached a dead end.

On the other hand, the legendary troika was keen on extending Kumble's contract.

