Virat Kohli confident of playing for another 10 years

New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli on Friday assured his fans that he is likely to play for another 10 years, if he is able to maintain the current fitness level.

Regarded as one of the fittest players, and also a top batsman, Kohli's longevity will be one of the most discussed topics in coming years, specially considering how the right-handed batsman has been breaking records at will.

Kohli, who will turn 29 in less than two months time, shared his life experience on how players at times don't realise where to stop as far as training is concerned.

"Lot of us don't actually know how far we can push ourselves. May be at times, without knowing, we are only able to realise 70 percent of our potential. Therefore it is necessary to push yourself until you are done. For example, if I train as hard as I train now, I will possibly play for another 10 years," Kohli said during a promotional event here.

Kohli has emerged as one of the leading forces in the sport with an unrivalled batting and commanding leadership skills. He has just helped India to a historic 9-0 tour whitewash of Sri Lanka.

During the tour, he also overtook Aussie great Ricky Ponting to become the second player in the list of most hundreds in ODIs, with 30 tons. Indian maestro Sachin Tendulkar has 49.

But at the rate which Kohli is compiling hundreds, Tendulkar will soon become a reference point when the cricketing world talks about a certain batsman from Delhi.

Yes, it will be almost impossible for any cricketer to play as long as Tendulkar did, injury free, for close to a quarter of a century. But Kohli has shown discipline and a will to match that feat, and he is more determined than before.

Forget 10 years, if he plays for another five years, Kohli is almost certain to break most of the batting records.

He now has 47 international hundreds as against Tendulkar's 100. But Kohli has less than far less numbers to reach these numbers.