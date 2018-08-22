हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli dedicates Nottingham Test win to Kerala flood victims, wife Anushka

Virat was named man of the match after knocks of 97 and 103.

Virat Kohli dedicates Nottingham Test win to Kerala flood victims, wife Anushka
Photi: Twitter/BCCI

Nottingham: Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday dedicated his team's victory in the third Test against England to the victims of the devastating Kerala floods.

"We as a team want to dedicate this win to the flood victims in Kerala. This is our bit we can do as the Indian cricket team. A tough time there," Kohli said at the presentation ceremony after the match. The announcement for flood-hit Kerala drew a round of applause from the spectators.

He also thanked his wife and actor Anushka Sharma for motivating him. "I'd like to dedicate this to my wife who is here and keeps motivating me. She's copped a lot in the past but she deserves the credit for this one", he said. Anushka was present at Trent Bridge and was seen jumping with joy after India took the last wicket on Wednesday to win the match by 203 runs.

Virat was named man of the match after knocks of 97 and 103 for the tourists. "The victory was much needed and to have a performance that was so clinical is pleasing for me as captain and the management. All in all it was the complete test match for us," Kohli said.

"There was no need to change anything. At Birmingham it was close. As a batting group, we spoke that if we step up we will definitely be on top. That is what we did. We dominated this game because we got runs on the board. The bowling group was eager to take those 20 wickets again. It was about the batsmen, what could we do to give them that cushion," he added.

India wrapped the third test against England by picking up the final wicket needed to secure a 203 run victory at Trent Bridge. India needed just 17 balls to get the final wicket with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin removing James Anderson who gloved a catch to Ajinkya Rahane.

The victory narrows England's lead in the five-test series to 2-1 ahead of next Thursday`s fourth test at Southampton. India had faced heavy losses in the first two Tests in Birmingham and London.

Tags:
Virat KohliIndiaNottimgham TestIndia vs EnglandIndia Vs England 3rd Tesr

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close