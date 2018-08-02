हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs England

Virat Kohli 'drops mic' after running out Joe Root

Kohli celebrated the dismissal with a 'mic-drop' send-off, something Root had done after guiding England to a 2-1 ODI series win against India in July 2018.

Image Courtesy: Reuters

Skipper Virat Kohli caught attention on Wednesday after he gave an animated send off to Joe Root on the first day of first Test between India and England at Edgbaston. What amused everyone was Kohli's 'Mic drop' after he had a direct hit to run out Root on 80 with England at 216/4.

The England captain tried to steal a second run off Ravichandran Ashwin but Kohli ran quickly, picked up the ball and threw it in one swift motion to knock down the stumps.

Kohli celebrated the dismissal with a 'mic-drop' send-off, something Root had done after guiding England to a 2-1 ODI series win against India in July 2018. 

Root's dismissal changed the momentum of the innings with England suffering a collapse thereafter.

England lost three wickets for eight runs in the next 25 balls. First, Jonny Bairstow played on Umesh Yadav (1/56) and then Ashwin trapped Jos Buttler lbw for a two-ball duck as England were rocked out of their comfort zone.

Sensing a kill, India never let go the pressure in the remaining session. Every time England tried to build a partnership, Indian bowlers struck back picking regular wickets. 

Root has earlier dropped anchor and ate up deliveries against the Indian pacers. His strike-rate dropped below 50, as he completed his half-century off 107 balls.

He scored his 41st Test half-century, but the English innings completely got derailed after his dismissal. 

(With PTI inputs)

India vs EnglandIndia vs England Test Day 1India Vs England Test seriesIndia tour EnglandVirat KohliVirat's mic dropJoe Root

