Virat Kohli emerges as first batsman to score 2000 International runs in 2018

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has emerged as the first batsman to score 2000 International runs in 2018 after bringing up his 49th half century in ODIs against West Indies during the first ODI of the five match series between the two nations at Guwahati.

The 29-year-old batsman has completed 2000 International runs for the third consecutive year which is a record only shared by the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Joe Root and Matthew Hayden.

On fire! India skipper @imVkohli has his 49th half-century in ODIs, and has become the first player to score 2,000 international runs in 2018! #INDvWI LIVE https://t.co/IT7uA5nimO pic.twitter.com/avlvPgpKzR — ICC (@ICC) October 21, 2018

Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar was the first to record the tally over 3 consecutive years having achieved the feat beween 1996-98. Australian batsman Matthew Hayden was the second name on the list after Tendulkar, entering the record books between 2002-04.

Joe Root and Virat Kohli have emerged as recent additions to the illustrious list. While Joe Root completed 2000 runs over 3 consecutive years between 2015-17, Kohli on the other hand ensured the same tally between 2016-18.

Kohli will be looking to ensure more of the same in the upcoming matches against the West Indies, with quality performances from the skipper auguring well for team India considering the upcoming 2019 World Cup in England.