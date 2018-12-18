हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Virat Kohli equals a record with Perth Test loss to Australia

The Virat Kohli-led side had earlier become the first team to win an opening Test of a series in Australia when they clinched a 31-run victory over Paine's side on day five at the Adelaide Oval.

Photo courtesy: Twitter/@BCCI

While a 146-run win in Perth might have handed Australia's Tim Paine his first Test match victory as a captain, it is quite contrary for his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli who has finished with a forgettable record. 

Resuming at an overnight score of 112/5, the Indian batsmen failed to counter Australia's bowling attack and fell in quick successions to eventually get bowled for 140 runs in their chase of the 287-run target on the fifth day of the second Test at the Perth Stadium on Tuesday.

With the defeat, the 30-year-old Indian has equalled an ordinary record set by former legendary skipper MAK Pataudi.

Under Kohli's captaincy, India have now slumped to nine Test defeats while chasing a target in the fourth innings of a match, something which an Indian cricket team has faced previously only under the leadership of late Pataudi.

India's defeat in Perth was also their seventh loss of the year in an overseas Test-- which is the most number of matches the side have lost away from home as they surpassed their previous record of six in 2014. 

Meanwhile, the victory in new Perth Stadium was also Australia's first win in the longest format of the game since the massive ball-tampering scandal in South Africa that led to the one-year suspensions of former skipper Steve Smith and former vice-captain David Warner. 

Earlier, the Virat Kohli-led side became the first team to win an opening Test of a series in Australia when they clinched a 31-run victory over Paine's side on day five at the Adelaide Oval.

The four-match series is now levelled at 1-1. The two sides will now head into the third Test, beginning December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). 

