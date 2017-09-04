Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar's record in ICC ODI rankings

New Delhi: The Virat Kohli-led Team India completed a 5-0 whitewash against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Sunday.

Skipper Kohli scored 330 runs in the 5-match series, including an unbeaten 110 in the last match, consolidated his position at the top of the ICC ODI Rankings with 887 points.

Kohli, who is also top-ranked in T20Is, has increased his lead over Australia’s David Warner from 12 to 26 points and is now on 887 points - equaling the highest ODI rating points by an India batsman, recorded by Sachin Tendulkar in 1998.

Apart from Kohli, his deputy Rohit Sharma and his predecessor, MS Dhoni, moved into the top 10 of the batsmen's rankings after having a memorable series that saw them scoring 302 runs and 162 runs respectively.

Rohit, who was 14th before the start of the series, gained five slots to reach the ninth place while Dhoni gained two places to 10th position. Australia's David Warner continues to be second in the ICC ODI batsmen's ranking followed by South Africa's AB de Villiers and England's Joe Root.

Jasprit Bumrah, who was adjudged the Player of the series for taking 15 wickets in five matches, jumped 27 places from 31st to reach a career best fourth position in the ICC ODI rankings for the bowlers.

MRF Tyres ICC ODI Team Rankings (as on 4 September, after the India v Sri Lanka series)

Team Points

South Africa 119

Australia 117

India 117 (+3)

England 113

New Zealand 111

Pakistan 95

Bangladesh 94

Sri Lanka 86 (-2)

West Indies 78

Afghanistan 54

Zimbabwe 52

Ireland 41

MRF Tyres ICC ODI Player Rankings (as on 4 September, after the India v Sri Lanka series)

BATTING (top 10)

Rank Player Team Points

1 Virat Kohli Ind 887

2 David Warner Aus 861

3 AB de Villiers SA 847

4 Joe Root Eng 799

5 Babar Azam Pak 786

6 Kane Williamson NZ 779

7 Quinton de Kock SA 769

8 Faf du Plessis SA 768

9 Rohit Sharma Ind 764

10 MS Dhoni Ind 749

BOWLING (top 10)

Rank Player Team Points

1 Josh Hazlewood Aus 732!

2 Imran Tahir SA 718

3 Mitchell Starc Aus 701

4 Jasprit Bumrah Ind 687*

5 Kagiso Rabada SA 685

6 Trent Boult NZ 665

7 Hasan Ali Pak 663*

8 Sunil Narine WI 662

9 Rashid Khan Afg 647*

10 Akshar Patel Ind 645*

ALL-ROUNDERS (top five)

Rank Player Team Points

1 Shakib Al Hasan Ban 353

2 M. Hafeez Pak 339

3 M. Nabi Afg 329

4 Angelo Mathews SL 304

5 James Faulkner Aus 299