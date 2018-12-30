Virat Kohli equals Sourav Ganguly's captaincy record for joint highest away Test wins

Skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday equalled former cricketer Sourav Ganguly's record for recording the highest away Test wins as an Indian captain.

Kohli registered his 11th Test win as a captain during the 'Boxing Day Test' against Australia in Melbourne, where India emerged victorious by a margin of 137 runs. The 30-year-old has accumulated the tally in 24 away Tests in comparison to Ganguly who took 28 Tests.

The cricketer also recorded his fourth win in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries, during the same clash. He has surpassed former Indian captains MS Dhoni and MAK Pataudi who have emerged victorious thrice.

India's victory in the 'Boxing Day Test' marks their fourth biggest win against Australia in Test cricket, with the visitors enjoying a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.

Thank you, Melbourne for all the support. Onto the next one at the SCG #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/6iCBgNaLcu — BCCI (@BCCI) December 30, 2018

After dominating with bat and ball over the course of the one-sided clash, Virat Kohli and his side will enjoy a genuine belief that they can emerge as the first Indian side to win a series Down Under with a positive result in Sydney.