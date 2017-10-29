Virat Kohli fan enters ground, detained by Kanpur police

New Delhi: Team India skipper Virat Kohli became the fastest to reach 9000 ODI runs, taking just 194 innings, in the third and final ODI of the ongoing series against New Zealand in Kanpur on Sunday.

The 28-year-old has broken AB de Villiers' record of being the fastest cricketer to reach the milestone, with the South African taking 205 innings.

The run machine Kohli also brought up his 32nd ODI ton and became the first captain to smash six tons in a calendar year.

Witnessing Kohli shatter the record books, an ardent fan could not control his emotions and caused a serious security breach, when he ran into the ground to congratulate India skipper on his 32nd ODI century.

As soon as Kohli took a single off Mitchell Santner in the 44th over of the innings, the fan jumped on to the ground and started running towards him with a shirt bearing Kohli's name.

He could not reach his favourite cricketer as the man was stopped near the square-leg umpire.

The fan kept waving to a full-house crowd till stadium personnel hauled him off the ground. The fan has been reportedly detained by local police.

On Sunday, Kohli also became the first batsman to amass 2000 runs in international cricket in 2017.

Ahead of the Kanpur ODI, Kohli was on 1991 runs from 39 matches at 58.55.

Kohli completed the feat in his 40th game and beat the likes of South Africa's Hashim Amla (1988 runs) and England's Joe Root (1855 runs).