Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli fastest to 3000 runs as ODI captain

Pic courtesy: Twitter/@BCCI

Indian captain Virat Kohli became the fastest to complete 3,000 runs in One Day Internationals. He achieved this feat in the third and final ODI against England at Headingley, Leeds on Tuesday. 

As captain, Kohli has taken 49 innings to cross 3,000 in the ODIs. With this milestone, Kohli joins the elite league of fewest to 3,000 runs, previously held by South Africa’s AB de Villiers and former Indian skipper MS Dhoni. 

While Ab de Villiers achieved the milestone in 60 innings, Dhoni reached it in 70 innings. 

Virat Kohli was also the fastest to reach 1,000 and 2,000 ODI runs as captain. He scored 1,000 runs as captain when he scored 55 off 63 balls in the third ODI against England at Eden Gardens in 2017. He completed 2,000 runs later that year against Australia in the fourth ODI in Bengaluru. 

The right-hander took 17 innings for the 1,000-run mark and used 36 innings to notch up 2,000 runs as captain.  

Kohli went past the 2000-run mark against Australia in the fourth match of the five-ODI series in Bangalore.

Virat Kohli has captained India to 39 wins out in 52* matches, batting at an average of over 80 and eyes his side’s 10th successive ODI-series win against England in India’s long English tour.

He took over the limited-overs reigns from Mahendra Singh Dhoni after the latter had stepped down from captaincy in January 2017. Earlier, Kohli had also replaced Dhoni as India’s Test skipper in 2014. 

 

 

Virat KohliCaptain KohliKohliIndian cricketIndia vs EnglandBCCI

