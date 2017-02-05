Virat Kohli felicitated by childhood academy

New Delhi: West Delhi Cricket Academy on Sunday felicitated their illustrious trainee Virat Kohli at a function to celebrate his Padma Shri Award and appointment as India captain in all three formats.

Present at the function were veteran cricket administrator Rajeev Shukla, Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma and former cricketer Atul Wassan.

Wassan had picked Kohli in the Delhi Ranji team when he was part of the selection committee.

Virat's family, including brother Vikas and mother Saroj, were also present on the occasion.

Coach Sharma said, "Virat achieved success because of his work ethics and discipline. He has evolved as a player in all three formats and it is a matter of great pride that the world today acknowledges Virat's amazing talent."

Kohli has recently led to India to triumphs over England in Test, ODI and T20 series.

The batting mainstay said, "I have been with Rajkumar Sir for 19 years and my roots are with the academy. Everytime I go there I learn something."