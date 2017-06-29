Virat Kohli finally joins coach debate, says will give opinion only if BCCI asks for it

New Delhi: Finally joining the coach debate, skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday said that he will give his opinion only if the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asked for it.

Anil Kumble resigned as the head coach of the team in an acrimonious manner last week after widely reported feud with Kohli, with the team in the West Indies without a head coach.

"From a personal point of view, I can't pinpoint anything or give any details. We as a team only voice our opinion when asked by the BCCI," Kolhi said at the pre-match conference ahead of the third ODI against West Indies tomorrow.

Many consider former Team Director Ravi Shastri as the favourite for the top job, thanks to his rapport with Kohli, but the captain stated that there is a process and no individual opinion matters.

"This is a process we always go through and something we respect as a team. It's something that is asked to the team and not in segregation. The same procedure, as and when it takes place, we will give our suggestions to the BCCI," Kohli added.

However, the 28-year-old admitted that suggestions are given to the BCCI.

"Suggestions are given to the BCCI. There is no point in saying anything out in the open because that is for us as a team to convey to the BCCI as when we are asked," Kohli said.

India are in the West Indies for a five-match ODI and lone T20I series. But the focus has been shifted to off the field issue with the BCCI looking a new head coach.

The BCCI had extended the deadline to apply for the post of head coach until July 9.

After days of speculation, Shastri confirmed his application earlier this week, but denied the reports which claimed that he would only apply for the job, if assured of it.

He thus joined Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Dodda Ganesh, Lalchand Rajput and Richard Pybus in the fray to become India's next head coach. The BCCI had earlier announced that the new coach will be appointed before India's tour of Sri Lanka, in late July.