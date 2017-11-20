हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Virat Kohli first Indian skipper to register hundred and duck in same Test

PTI| Last Updated: Nov 20, 2017, 21:08 PM IST
Kolkata: Statistical highlights on the fifth and final day of the opening Test match between India and Sri Lanka on Monday.

# After previous five result-oriented Tests at Eden Gardens between 2010 and 2016, the Test between India and Sri Lanka has failed to produce a result.

# Of the 41 Tests played at Eden Gardens, 12 have been won by India -- 9 lost and 20 drawn. No other Test venue in India has witnessed so many drawn Tests -- the next highest being Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi at 14.

# Indian fast bowlers took 17 wickets in this Test -- the most of them in a Test match in India. Three times vs England at Chennai in 1933-34; vs Pakistan at Delhi in 1979-80 and vs Pakistan at Kolkata in 1998-99, the Indian pacers have taken 16 wickets in a Test match.

# Just three times, the Indian pacers have captured 18 wickets in a Test match -- vs South Africa at Durban in 1996- 97; vs West Indies at Bridgetown in 1996-97 and vs Sri Lanka at Kandy in 2001.

# Cheteshwar Pujara became the ninth batsman to have batted on all five days of a Test match. He has joined ML Jaisimha, Geoff Boycott, Kim Hughes, Allan Lamb, Ravi Shastri, Adrian Griffith, Andrew Flintoff and Alviro Petersen.

# Bhuvneshwar Kumar's match figures of eight for 96 (4/88 + 4/8) are his best ever in a Test match, obliterating the 6 for 46 (5/33 + 1/13) vs West Indies at Gros Islet in August 2016.

# Kumar's bowling analysis are the second best by an Indian speedster in a Test match vs Sri Lanka, next only to the 8 for 86 by Ishant Sharma at Colombo, SSC in August 2015.

# Suranga Lakmal (7/119 - 4/26 + 3/93) has recorded his best match figures, bettering the 6 for 105 (3/66 + 3/39) vs Bangladesh at Dhaka in January 2014.

# Lakmal's match figures are the best by a Sri Lankan speedster in a Test match in India, eclipsing the 7 for 201 by Ashantha de Mel at Chennai in 1982-83.

# Virat Kohli's 18th hundred in Tests is his fifth vs Sri Lanka. Only five Indian batsmen have posted more centuries than Kohli in Tests -- Sachin Tendulkar (51), Rahul Dravid (36), Sunil Gavaskar (34), Virender Sehwag (23) & Mohammad Azharuddin (22).

# Kohli's 119-ball century is his quickest in Tests, bettering the 129-ball century vs New Zealand at Wellington in February 2014.

# Kohli, with a duck and a century, became the first Indian skipper to register a hundred and a duck in the same Test match. In all, 18 captains have produced the distinction 20 times in Tests.

# Kohli's feat of reaching 50 international hundreds in 348 innings is the joint-quickest -- the same innings taken by Hashim Amla.

# With 11 centuries in 30 Tests as skipper, Kohli has emulated Sunil Gavaskar's tally of most centuries in 47 Tests. Both share an Indian record.

# Having already posted six hundreds in ODIs and three in Tests, Kohli became the first Indian captain to post nine hundreds in a calendar year. Ricky Ponting is the only captain to hit 9 centuries in a calendar year twice -- 2005 & 2006. Graeme Smith had accomplished the feat in 2005.

# Kohli became the second Indian batsman after Sachin Tendulkar (100) and the eighth overall to hit 50 or more centuries in international cricket -- the next six being Ricky Ponting (71), Kumar Sangakkara (63), Jacques Kallis (62), Hashim Amla (54), Mahela Jayawardene (54) and Brian Lara (53).

