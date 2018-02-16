Virat Kohli first to score 500 runs in a bilateral ODI series

India captain Virat Kohli continues to break one record after another. The latest came during the sixth and last ODI between India and South Africa at Centurion's SuperSport Park on Friday as he became the first player to score 500 runs in a bilateral series, overtaking Rohit Sharma (491).

But that wasn't the only record that came Kohli's way on Friday. When he reached 56, he set the record for maximum runs by a captain in a bilateral ODI series. He overtook Australia's George Bailey who had made 478 runs in a six-ODI series against India in 2013/2014.

South Africa's AB de Villiers occupied the next two places, first scoring 367 against Pakistan in 2012-13 before aggregating 358 against India in 2015-16. He was followed by New Zealand's Kane Williamson, who had scored 346 against Pakistan in 2014-15.

Kohli also became the fastest player to reach 9,500 ODI runs in terms of innings. He took 200 innings, 15 innings fewer than those of de Villiers. Sourav Ganguly (246), Sachin Tendulkar (247) and MS Dhoni (256) were the next names in the list.

Fewest inns to reach 9500 ODI runs...

200 Virat Kohli

215 AV de Villiers

246 Sourav Ganguly

247 Sachin Tendulkar

256 MS Dhoni#SAvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 16, 2018

Last but not least, Kohli also became the sixth Indian player to complete 100 ODI catches when he and Jasprit Bumrah combined to remove Imran Tahir earlier in the day.