Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar lead wishes on social media as Mithali Raj becomes all-time women's ODI top-scorer

Mithali's 6000-run milestone was achieved with a huge six off leg-break bowler Kirsten Beams as she received a standing ovation from the Indian bench.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 19:05
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar lead wishes on social media as Mithali Raj becomes all-time women&#039;s ODI top-scorer

New Delhi: Indian women's team skipper Mithali Raj today created a world record by becoming the all-time top-scorer in the history of women's ODI during the ICC World Cup match against Australia. (IND vs AUS - Live Blog)

Mithali surpassed former England captain Charlotte Edwards' 5992 runs when she reached 34, and later became the first women cricketer ever to cross 6000-run mark.

The world record run came when she pushed an Ellyse Perry ball towards cover boundary for a single.

WATCH: The moment 'Legend' Mithali Raj became all-time top-scorer in women's ODI cricket

The 6000-run milestone was achieved with a huge six off leg-break bowler Kirsten Beams as she received a standing ovation from the Indian bench.

She was finally out for a 69 off 114 balls. Mithali now has 6028 runs from 183 games.

Mithali's achievement set Twitter abuzz as Indian cricketers including Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, Ajinkya Rahane, Manoj Tiwary couldn't stop hailing the 34-year-old.

"Congratulations, @M_Raj03! Becoming the highest run scorer in Women's ODIs is a huge achievement. Also, superb knock today!" tweeted Tendulkar.

"A great moment for Indian Cricket, M_Raj03 becomes the highest run scorer in Women's ODI Cricket History today. Champion Stuff!" tweeted Kohli.

"Mithali Raj becomes the highest run scorer in Women's ODI Cricket History today. Super achievement ! @BCCI @M_Raj03," tweeted Rahane.

"Congrats @M_Raj03 on becoming the leading run scorer in Women's ODI cricket. Phenomenal performer for India over many seasons. #WWC17," tweeted Tiwary.

"Congratulations Indian run-machine @M_Raj03! Highest run getter in women's ODIs. A true champion! #WomensWorldCup2017 #WWC17," tweeted Gambhir.

Set to turn 35, Mithali achieved the landmark in her 183rd game. She is by far the greatest ever woman cricketer to have emerged from India.

Mithali first shot into prominence when she scored 214 -- still the highest score by an Indian in women's Test match against England at Taunton back in 2002.

In terms of achievements, Mithali is miles ahead of past greats such as Diana Edulji, Shanta Rangaswami and Anjum Chopra. 

The Indian team now have two current world record holders with pacer Jhulan Goswami being the leading wicket-taker in 50-over cricket.

(With PTI inputs)

