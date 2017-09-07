Virat Kohli gets questioned for not remembering Anil Kumble in Teacher’s Day post

New Delhi: Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble had a bit of a showdown when the reigns of the former being captain and the latter being coach collided not long ago. It is no secret that the two are not on amicable terms.

Now on Tuesday, Kohli posted a beautiful picture on Twitter on Teacher’s Day and captioned it as, “To all the teachers around the world and especially to the ones in the Cricket World. #HappyTeachersDay.”

Now in the backdrop in the picture, one can see names of several cricketing stars. Among them, Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni, Adam Gilchrist, Steve Waugh, Viv Richards, Brian Lara, Shaun Pollock, Javed Miandad and others.

It is notable that Kohli’s reference is to those who have inspired him as cricketer. But since there is no name of Kumble in that post and it being a notable omission, Twitterati did question him on the same, some even taking Kohli’s case.

no mention of Anil kumble behind :-P — Chetan Patel (@chetanpatel118) September 5, 2017

@imVkohli Sir Aap Anil Sir ko kese bhool gayeee...jo aap k coach reh chukee hain...Wow...Great... — Nabajeet Das (@DasNabajeet) September 5, 2017

Where us anil kumble ?? Too much ego

However a great fan of @imVkohli — Va$anth V€rn€kar (@VernekarDr) September 5, 2017

As of now, Kohli is riding high both as batsman and captain. We imagine that the fans on Twitter may have been more brutal had the Indian captain been in the middle of a rough patch.

We also think that there is no olive branch coming anytime soon from Kohli as far as Kumble is concerned. This post is a fair indication to that.