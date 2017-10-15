Virat Kohli gets Team India fired up with his aggression: David Warner

New Delhi: David Warner, Australia's stand-in skipper for the three-match T20I series against India, could not stop praising Team India captain Virat Kohli for his leadership skills.

The 28-year-old Indian struggled with the bat during the five-match ODI series but he led his team from the front as the hosts thrashed Australia 4-1.

The T20I series ended in a 1-1 draw after the third and final match was washed out in Hyderabad.

"Fantastic last 12 months for India. Credit to Virat Kohli's leadership. His passion for the game is fantastic. He's a player who steps up and gets his players fired up," Warner told India Today.

Kohli took the reigns of Men in Blue in 2017 when Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as limited-overs skipper in January.

In his first assignment as limited-overs captain, Kohli led India to victory over England in ODI and T20I series. After that, Kohli led India to the final of the ICC Champions Trophy, before anchoring India to series wins in West Indies and Sri Lanka.

In Tests too, India defeated Bangladesh in a one-off Test before beating Australia 2-1 in a closely-fought series.

Kohli became the first Indian captain to whitewash Sri Lanka in their own backyard.

"Overall, it has been a great year for India, winning series after series. They have done exceptionally well so I don't think Virat should be disappointed," former India skipper Sourav Ganguly said.

Ganguly also believed that Kohli would bounce back against New Zealand, who tour India for three ODIs and three T20Is later this month.

"He's a super player, he's human. He won't get runs every series, nobody in the world has. He will comeback against New Zealand and do well. He was in good touch against Australia, it's not that he looked out of form and I think he will continue to score runs for India because he is a very, very good cricketer," Ganguly said.