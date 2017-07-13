Virat Kohli goofs up on social media while congratulating Mithali Raj, gets trolled by fans

New Delhi: Indian women's cricket might have lost their match against Australia, but it was a special game for skipper Mithali Raj, who entered history books by creating two records.

Mithali, who scored 69 runs off 114 balls, not only surpassed England great Charlotte Edwards to become the leading run-scorer in women's ODI cricket, but also the first batswoman to reach 6, 000 runs in the 50-over format.

Wishes poured in from all corners for the right-hander, who is hailed as the 'Sachin Tendulkar of women's cricket'.

While several superstars congratulated Mithali, Indian skipper Virat Kohli made a blunder while wishing her as he posted photograph of Punam Raut.

Kohli, who is currently holidaying in New York, posted a photograph of Punam on his official Facebook page with a message for Mithali that read, "A great moment for Indian Cricket, Mithali Raj becomes the highest run scorer in Women's ODI Cricket History today. Champion Stuff!"

While several fans highlighted the fact that Kohli had posted Punam's photograph, it wasn't removed from his page.

Kohli was also trolled by fans for the goof-up. Here are some of the reactions:

Despite Mithali's record-breaking knock and Punam's century, Women in Blue could post just 226 runs on board.

Australia, who are six-time World Cup champions, chased down the meagre total in 45.1 overs with skipper Meg Lanning (76*) and Ellyse Perry (60*) stitching a match-winning unbeaten 124-run partnership for third wicket.

India will now take on New Zealand in their next encounter – a must-win game for the Woman in Blue to seal their berth for semi-finals.