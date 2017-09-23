Virat Kohli hails Kuldeep Yadav for becoming third Indian to take an ODI hat-trick

New Delhi: The mystery spinner Kuldeep Yadav became the third Indian to take an ODI hat-trick after he removed Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins off three consecutive deliveries during the second ODI between India and Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

Kuldeep gathered praise for his efforts against Australia from everybody and Team India skipper Virat Kohli too appreciated the Chinaman bowlers's abilities.

Virat took to Twitter and wrote, "Great effort by the bowling unit last night! Big up to @imkuldeep18 for becoming the 3rd Indian to get a Hatrick."

Great effort by the bowling unit last night! Big up to @imkuldeep18 for becoming the 3rd Indian to get a Hatrick. https://t.co/3gFJXhVg5S — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 22, 2017

The Men in Blue, after winning the toss elected to bat first and were bundled out for 252 on the last delivery of their innings.

Captain Kohli scored the highest for his side after scoring 92. Apart from Kohli, it was Ajinkya Rahane who also went on to score his individual half-century in Kolkata.

Australia in reply, didn’t start off the chase well and lost openers early in the innings.

Captain Steve Smith did show some mettle but his efforts with the bat were never enough as Kuldeep Yadav spun the web perfectly to dismantle the visitors’ middle order. India eventually won the match by 50 runs to take 2-0 lead in the series.