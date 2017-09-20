close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Virat Kohli hails PM Narendra Modi, sports minister Rajyavardhan Rathore for revamped #KheloIndia

According to a press release by PIB, the government will invest Rs 1,756 crore in the Khelo India scheme.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 22:37
Virat Kohli hails PM Narendra Modi, sports minister Rajyavardhan Rathore for revamped #KheloIndia

New Delhi: Captain of Indian cricket team Virat Kohli on Wednesday hailed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore for the revamp of Khelo India scheme, which was approved by the Union Cabinet on today.

Rathore took to Twsitter to share the initiative and wrote, "#KheloIndia revamped: Building a seamless sports ecosystem across the country & across stakeholders. A watershed moment for sports in India!"

Kohli, who is Kolkata for the second ODI match against Australia, retweeted the post, and wrote, "'Khelo india' a much awaited initiative by our hon'ble PM & SportsMinister.Surely this will catalyse sports in India.@narendramodi @Ra_THORe."

It sure is a watershed moment in the history of Indian sports, as the scheme aims at making sport one of the tools for individual development, community development, economic development and national development, besides strenghthening India's softpower.

Earlier in the evening, while addressing the media in the presence of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Health Minister JP Nadda at Shastri Bhavan, Rathore said the decision to revamp Khelo India has been taken with twin goals: Sports For All and Sports For Excellence.

He also said that the revamped scheme aims to change the entire sporting ecosystem. The Sports Ministry had already announced that each athlete selected under this scheme will receive an annual scholarship worth Rs 5 lakh for 8 consecutive years.

According to a press release by PIB, the government will invest Rs 1,756 crore in the Khelo India scheme.

TAGS

Virat KohliPrime Minister Narendra ModiUnion Sports Minister Rajyavardhan RathoreKhelo Indiasports news

From Zee News

Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer lead Europe in inaugural Laver Cup
Tennis

Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer lead Europe in inaugural Laver...

Rain threatens to end Rohit Sharma-Eden Gardens perfect love affair
cricket

Rain threatens to end Rohit Sharma-Eden Gardens perfect lov...

India gets bye in first round for next year&#039;s Davis Cup
Tennis

India gets bye in first round for next year's Davis Cu...

New team from Kerala to play in I-League
Football

New team from Kerala to play in I-League

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Statistical preview
cricket

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Statistical preview

Jake LaMotta, real-life &#039;Raging Bull&#039; boxer, dies aged 95
Other Sports

Jake LaMotta, real-life 'Raging Bull' boxer, dies...

Watch: MS Dhoni&#039;s breathtaking shooting accuracy floors Kolkata Police officials
cricket

Watch: MS Dhoni's breathtaking shooting accuracy floor...

MS Dhoni&#039;s breathtaking shooting accuracy floors Kolkata Police officials
cricket

MS Dhoni's breathtaking shooting accuracy floors Kolka...

Real Madrid, Barcelona players dominate 2017 FIFA World XI shortlist
Football

Real Madrid, Barcelona players dominate 2017 FIFA World XI...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video