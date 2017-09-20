Virat Kohli hails PM Narendra Modi, sports minister Rajyavardhan Rathore for revamped #KheloIndia

New Delhi: Captain of Indian cricket team Virat Kohli on Wednesday hailed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore for the revamp of Khelo India scheme, which was approved by the Union Cabinet on today.

Rathore took to Twsitter to share the initiative and wrote, "#KheloIndia revamped: Building a seamless sports ecosystem across the country & across stakeholders. A watershed moment for sports in India!"

Kohli, who is Kolkata for the second ODI match against Australia, retweeted the post, and wrote, "'Khelo india' a much awaited initiative by our hon'ble PM & SportsMinister.Surely this will catalyse sports in India.@narendramodi @Ra_THORe."

It sure is a watershed moment in the history of Indian sports, as the scheme aims at making sport one of the tools for individual development, community development, economic development and national development, besides strenghthening India's softpower.

Earlier in the evening, while addressing the media in the presence of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Health Minister JP Nadda at Shastri Bhavan, Rathore said the decision to revamp Khelo India has been taken with twin goals: Sports For All and Sports For Excellence.

He also said that the revamped scheme aims to change the entire sporting ecosystem. The Sports Ministry had already announced that each athlete selected under this scheme will receive an annual scholarship worth Rs 5 lakh for 8 consecutive years.

According to a press release by PIB, the government will invest Rs 1,756 crore in the Khelo India scheme.