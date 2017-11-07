Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan form a band - it's called 'Boy Band Vibes'

New Delhi: The bonhomie in the current Indian cricket team is there for everyone to see these days, and the players themselves don't take a backward step in displaying it, as is evident in the video posted by allrounder Hardika Pandya on Twitter, in which he, captain Virat Kohli and opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan showcase their dance moves.

Ahead of the third and deciding T20I against New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, Pandya posted a GIF, in which the trio is having a good time while putting their dance skills on display. Pandya titled it 'Boy Band Vibes'.

"#BoyBandVibes @imVkohli @SDhawan25," Pandya tweeted tagging his two team-mates.

The three-match T20I series stands locked at 1-1 after India won the opening game at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla stadium by 53 runs, followed by the Kiwis squaring it up with a 40-run victory in Rajkot.

India's win in Delhi was their first ever T20I victory over the Black Caps after ending up on the losing side in previous five matches between the two teams.