Virat Kohli has completely stayed out of coach selection process and I respect him for that, says Sourav Ganguly

"Yes, CAC will talk to Virat before taking the final call. Once he is back from America we will sit down with him and discuss," said Ganguly

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 10, 2017 - 19:42
Virat Kohli has completely stayed out of coach selection process and I respect him for that, says Sourav Ganguly
PTI, Reuters

New Delhi: The much-anticipated wait for the news of Team India's new head coach remained a decision still pending as former West Indies cricketer Phil Simmons failed to make it to the interview in Mumbai.

In a recent press conference after hours-long meeting, BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee member Sourav Ganguly said,"We are not in a hurry to announce the result yet. We will take into consideration all possible aspects before coming to a conclusion."

The former skipper, however, went on to praise the present Indian captain Virat Kohli said that he had stayed completely out of the entire process and that he has utmost respect towards Virat for this.

Ganguly further informed that there have been no suggestions for the prestigious post, from Virat Kohli. But Ganguly mentioned that CAC would take Virat's call into consideration before announcing the results.

"You got to give credit to Virat Kohli. He has no input and he has not sent any name. He has completely stayed out of it and I respect him for that," said Ganguly.

"Yes, CAC will talk to Virat before taking the final call. Once he is back from America we will sit down with him and discuss. We will not be the ones who will be coaching, hence we feel that it would be best if Virat and other respective members of the management are also kept in the loop," he said.

The 45-year-old added, "Virat Kohli needs to understand how the coaches operate. Above all, we want the best possible result for cricket that will take the team forward."

