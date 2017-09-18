close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Virat Kohli heaps praise on Hardik Pandya, says India are lucky to have the all-rounder

Courtesy Pandya's blistering career-best 66-ball 83 and Dhoni's 79 off 88 balls, India posted a competitive 281 for seven despite losing the top half for less than 100 after opting to bat. Then, India beat Australia by 26 runs via Duckworth-Lewis method in the rain-affected match to go 1-0 up in the series.

PTI| Last Updated: Monday, September 18, 2017 - 00:30
Virat Kohli heaps praise on Hardik Pandya, says India are lucky to have the all-rounder

Chennai: Skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday said Hardik Pandya's blistering half-century at a crucial stage was the game-changer for India in the first ODI of the five-match series against Australia, here.

India beat Australia by 26 runs via Duckworth-Lewis method in the rain-affected match to go 1-0 up in the series.

Courtesy Pandya's blistering career-best 66-ball 83 and Dhoni's 79 off 88 balls, India posted a competitive 281 for seven despite losing the top half for less than 100 after opting to bat.

And Kohli said India once again today proved how good their lower-middle was.

"We spoke at the toss that we wanted to put on a big score. We lost wickets but MS (Dhoni) and Kedar played well. Hardik and later MS finished it off like he does.

"Today was an example of how good the middle and lower order can be," he said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"Hardik believes in himself, and his innings was the game-changer. He possesses all three skills equally and we are lucky to have him," Kohli added.

The India captain also complemented his bowlers for restricting Australia after the visitors were set a revised target of 164 off 21 overs in the rain-curtailed match.

"The bowlers were outstanding as well. It is a matter of giving players confidence. (Yuzvendra) Chahal is very brave and doesn't say no to any situation. Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) and (Jasprit) Bumrah were very clinical and our bank bowlers," Kohli said.

"After the rain, we felt this was our best T20 attack. We can't have a more perfect combination."

Rival captain Steve Smith said they lost the plot after reducing India to 87 for five.

"Yeah, obviously we got ourselves into a good position. We had them at 5 for 87 and let things off a bit," he said.

Smith said the better side won today.

"We lost too many wickets in the middle. You can't control the weather. No complaints, we weren't good enough and we were outplayed by India," he said.  

TAGS

Virat KohliHardik PandyaIndia vs Australiacricket news

From Zee News

Belgium defeat Australia, face France in Davis Cup final
Tennis

Belgium defeat Australia, face France in Davis Cup final

Virender Sehwag&#039;s &#039;setting&#039; remark should not be taken otherwise: Anurag Thakur
cricket

Virender Sehwag's 'setting' remark should no...

Watch: MS Dhoni takes unbelievable catch before conjuring up stumping magic
cricket

Watch: MS Dhoni takes unbelievable catch before conjuring u...

Watch: Jasprit Bumrah blinder stuns Australia captain Steve Smith in Chennai
cricket

Watch: Jasprit Bumrah blinder stuns Australia captain Steve...

EPL Gameweek 5: Five things we learned in Premier League
Football

EPL Gameweek 5: Five things we learned in Premier League

Jose Mourinho hails Manchester United`s best performance of the season
English Premier LeagueFootball

Jose Mourinho hails Manchester United`s best performance of...

Former Everton star Romelu Lukaku ruins Wayne Rooney`s Manchester United return
English Premier LeagueFootball

Former Everton star Romelu Lukaku ruins Wayne Rooney`s Manc...

Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni star in India&#039;s 26-run win over Australia in rain-truncated 1st ODI
cricket

Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni star in India's 26-run win ove...

It&#039;s pleasure to play with MS Dhoni, says Hardik Pandya
cricket

It's pleasure to play with MS Dhoni, says Hardik Pandy...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video