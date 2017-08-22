close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Virat Kohli in touching distance to leapfrog Faf du Plesis, Joe Root as top-scorer of the year in ODIs

Kohli slammed an unbeaten 82-run knock off just 70 deliveries and form an unbroken 197-run partnership with centurion Shikhar Dhawan as the visitors secured a rather easy win to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 13:05
Virat Kohli in touching distance to leapfrog Faf du Plesis, Joe Root as top-scorer of the year in ODIs
PTI

New Delhi: Virat Kohli was amongst runs once again as Team India secured a record victory over Sri Lanka in the opening ODI of the 5-match series in Dambulla and now the skipper looks likely to end 2017 as the top scorer in the format, ahead of South African Faf du Plesis and England's Joe Root. (IND vs SL - Full Coverage)

Kohli slammed an unbeaten 82-run knock off just 70 deliveries and form an unbroken 197-run partnership with centurion Shikhar Dhawan as the visitors secured a rather easy win to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

His innings in Dambula now puts him 45 runs behind South African skipper Faf Du Plessis and 16 runs behind England superstar Joe Root in the list of most runs scored in 2017. 

With his 82 against the Lankans, Virat overtook England skipper Eoin Morgan into the top three and presently averages more than the other two above him.

WATCH: Virat Kohli times shot to perfection, hits Lakshan Sandakan for straight six

Kohli now has 769 runs to his name in 14 matches this year while Du Plessis has 814 (16 matches) and Root 785 (14 matches). The Indian captain averages 96.1 as compared to Root's 71.3 and Du Plessis' 58.1 in the calendar year.

The Indian team still have 4 more ODIs to play in the series, which gives Kohli an excellent platform and opportunity to overtake Root and Du Plesis as the leading run-scorer of the year. 

With England not playing the 50-over format until September 19 (against West Indies) and South Africa not playing ODIs until October 15 (against Bangladesh), Kohli can take a huge lead from the duo in bid to hold on to his place until the end of year.

The 28-year-old has been phenomenal with the bat, not just since last year. In 2016 alone, he scored 726 runs in 7 innings, scoring three hundreds and 4 fifties.

The Men in Blue will play the second ODI against the Islanders at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Thursday.

TAGS

Virat KohliFaf du PlesisJoe RootODI top scorer 2017India vs Sri LankaInd Vs SLcricket news

From Zee News

Jude Felix Sebastian named coach of junior India Hockey team
Other Sports

Jude Felix Sebastian named coach of junior India Hockey tea...

WATCH: Virat Kohli times shot to perfection, hits Lakshan Sandakan for straight six
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: Virat Kohli times shot to perfection, hits Lakshan S...

Kieron Pollard stops short of doing a Vinoo Mankad in CPL T20 encounter against Guyana Amazon Warriors
cricket

Kieron Pollard stops short of doing a Vinoo Mankad in CPL T...

WATCH: WWE champion Jinder Mahal&#039;s special message for India post victory over Shinsuke Nakamura
Other Sports

WATCH: WWE champion Jinder Mahal's special message for...

Alastair Cook looks set to knock Virat Kohli out of top 5 in ICC Test Rankings
cricket

Alastair Cook looks set to knock Virat Kohli out of top 5 i...

Conor McGregor win would be &#039;dreadful&#039; for boxing, says Jeff Horn
Other Sports

Conor McGregor win would be 'dreadful' for boxing...

WATCH: Tabraiz Shamsi shows unique celebration after dismissing Glenn Phillips in CPL 2017
cricket

WATCH: Tabraiz Shamsi shows unique celebration after dismis...

Victoria Azarenka withdraws from US Open amid custody fight over her son
Tennis

Victoria Azarenka withdraws from US Open amid custody fight...

UCL Play-offs, 2nd Leg: Jurgen Klopp feels the heat as Liverpool eye group stage progression
Football

UCL Play-offs, 2nd Leg: Jurgen Klopp feels the heat as Live...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video