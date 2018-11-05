हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, India's 'run machine', turns 30; wishes pour in from across the globe

Indian Cricket captain Virat Kohli is celebrating his 30th birthday on Monday. 

Virat Kohli, India&#039;s &#039;run machine&#039;, turns 30; wishes pour in from across the globe

NEW DELHI: Batting legend and Team India skipper Virat Kohli turned 30-years-old on Monday.

On the occasion, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), teammates, leading politicians, celebrities and his fans from across the globe took to Twitter to express their love and good wishes for the legendary cricketer on his 30th birthday. 

 

 

 

 

 

Kohli, who is regarded as a youth icon, is also hailed as India's 'New Milestone Man' due to his numerous accomplishments in Cricket. 

A leader on and off the field, Kohli not only pushes and inspires his teammates but also millions of others who consider him to be their hero.

Kohli has been in tremendous form for the last few years now and on a record-breaking spree since taking over the captain's role from MS Dhoni in all formats.

Kohli's exploits on the field have been well documented as well as the multitudes of records he has broken and set over the course of his now-illustrious career.

Ever since he started his innings in cricket way back in December 2006 as an 18-year-old boy from Uttam Nagar, Virat has surely come a long way. 

He recently became the first Indian batsman to smash three successive hundred in one-day internationals when he hit 107 against West Indies in the recently concluded series.

During the series, he also broke Sachin Tendulkar's record of becoming the fastest to complete 10,000 runs in the format. The India skipper blazed his way to 10,000 runs from only 205 innings.

Kohli became the 13th overall and fifth Indian after Sachin Tendulkar (18426), Sourav Ganguly (11221) and Rahul Dravid (10768) to join the elite club.

In fact, the modern great completed 1000 runs in a calendar year six times (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2017 and 2018). This year, he became the quickest to score 1000 ODI runs in a calendar year as he managed the feat in just 11 innings and surpassed the record held jointly by him and Hashim Amla with 15.

Kohli now also has 150-plus scores in ODIs four times.

In Tests too, Kohli broke a plethora of records in 2018. He scored 286 in three Tests in South Africa, he then amassed 593 runs in England and signed off with 184 in the two-match series against West Indies at home.

Kohli, in only 10 matches in 2018, aggregated 1063 runs and will play three most Tests in Australia in December.

The Indian skipper also completed 2,000 runs in Twenty20 Internationals this year and became the fastest to achieve the feat.

Tags:
Virat KohliIndian Captain Virat KohliVirat Kohli 30th birthdayIndian skipper Virat Kohli

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close