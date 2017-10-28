Virat Kohli is a role model for cricketers worldwide, says Cheteshwar Pujara

New Delhi: Team India skipper Virat Kohli's popularity has grown leaps and bounds.

From budding cricketers to fellow teammates, everyone draws inspiration from Kohli.

Arguably the 'fittest cricketer in the world', Kohli wants his team to be the fittest in the world and his own disciplined life and fitness regimen have set examples for other players.

India Test specialist batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, on Friday, whilst talking about the same, praised the skipper, terming his work ethics as 'remarkable and an example to the youngsters'.

"Virat is someone who leads from the front," Pujara told NDTV.

"His work ethics are really remarkable. The youngsters learn from him. Not just in India, the players across the world try to learn from his success mantra."

Pujara feels that the fitness regime has also helped him improve his game.

"Fitness is very important nowadays. I have been training for one-and-a-half years, and it has helped me in becoming a better player. I recover better (from match fatigue).

"The game is moving forward. All the guys in the team are aware of their fitness and want to improve. If you keep working hard on your fitness, your score gets better," Pujara said.

Asked the difference in the styles of captaincy between MS Dhoni and Kohli, Pujara said, "Both captains wanted the Indian team to win. I have enjoyed playing under MS Dhoni and since Virat has taken over, I have to enjoy my cricket with him too."

The Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue will take on New Zealand in the third and final game of the ongoing ODI series in Kanpur on Sunday.

The series is tied 1-1 at the moment after the two teams won a game each previously.

New Zealand won the first ODI in Mumbai before India came back strongly in the Pune to win the second match on Wednesday.

A win in the final ODI will give the winning team the series title.